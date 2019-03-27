Watch Spike Jonze Direct Karen O and Danger Mouse’s Live ‘Woman’ Video

Spike Jonze has revealed how exactly he filmed the music video for Karen O and Danger Mouse’s single “Woman” in only one take. The director went behind the scenes for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he and the musicians created the video on the studio set a few weeks ago.

For the elaborate live video, shot in black and white, Jonze enlisted a group of dancers and choreographer Tanisha Scott to create a continuous sequence that involved audience participation and a raucous finale where O leaps on a burned out car. In the behind the scenes clip, the crew reveals the process of rehearsals, which involves some trial and error. On the day of the show, Jonze and Scott teach Colbert and his in-studio audience the choreography they need to be part of the experience.

“Oh my God, it was so good,” Scott exclaims after the band and dancers nail the performance. “I’m happy,” Jonze says, asking O how she feels. “I had a dream and it was this with Spike,” the singer responds, grinning. “It was very good.”

“Woman” comes off Karen O and Danger Mouse’s new collaborative album Lux Prima. The duo will present the new songs as an “immersive, communal listening experience” at the Marciano Art Foundation in Los Angeles April 18-21.