Watch Solange Shake Her Booty in ‘Binz’ Music Video

Solange has dropped a new clip for “Binz,” a groovy, percussive number off her recent surprise album When I Get Home, and the singer appears to have recorded some of it herself. The video, which features a shortened version of the track, showcases a compilation of moments where Solange is dancing in front of a webcam. Solange is all of us as she’s twerking and feeling her vibe in the kitchen, living room and a darkened bedroom in various solo dance parties. Her look shifts throughout, suggesting she recorded the video over a period of time.

The 19-track When I Get Home dropped via Apple Music earlier this month, the fourth full-length album from the singer. The album features collaborations with Pharrell, Earl Sweatshirt, Tyler, the Creator and Playboi Carti, among others, and centers its lyrical themes on her hometown of Houston. Although When I Get Home was an Apple Music exclusive, Solange has since unveiled a few tracks and music videos on YouTube, including an official video for “Almeda” last week.