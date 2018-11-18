Watch ‘SNL’ Pay Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg With Sheck Wes-Inspired Parody

Saturday Night Live delivered a Sheck Wes-inspired rap tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on its Steve Carell-hosted episode.

Kate McKinnon reprised her “Weekend Update” portrayal of the judge dubbed “RBG,” with Pete Davidson and Chris Redd turning Sheck Wes’ “Live Sheck Wes” into an ode to Ginsburg. “Live Ginsburg, and I ride for Ginsburg,” the duo declare.

“Yo, this country is crazy. You know there’s only like one lady holding the damn thing together, right?,” Davidson said before Redd added, “You think some broken ribs gonna keep her down? Hell no, and hell no.”

The parody then detailed the justice’s long career defending women’s rights and Roe v. Wade. “Who else got six movies about her and still livin’,” Redd asked. “Survived the depression and Twitter attacks from Trump / Broken ribs can’t stop her, she eats that shit for lunch.”

