Watch Smashing Pumpkins Cover Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’ at Reunion Tour Kickoff

Band’s Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona with setlist stocked with hits and “classic lineup”-era favorites

Smashing Pumpkins and Marilyn Manson perform at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island as part of their End Times tour.Smashing Pumpkins in concert, FirstMerit Bank Pavilion, Chicago, Illinois, America - 07 Aug 2015

Smashing Pumpkins opened their reunion tour Thursday in Glendale, Arizona, where the band performed a 31-song setlist stocked with hits, “classic lineup”-era favorites and a surprise cover of Led Zeppelin‘s “Stairway to Heaven.”

Nestled between “Tonight, Tonight” and “Cherub Rock” on the setlist, Smashing Pumpkins delivered a faithful rendition of the IV track, which marked the first time Billy Corgan and company had performed the classic rock staple live.

With guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin (but not bassist D’Arcy) back in tow, Smashing Pumpkins dug out songs from their catalog that went unplayed live for the better parts of decades, including the first performance of Pisces Iscariot‘s “Blew Away” since 2000.

As promised, Smashing Pumpkins also avoided any material from their post-“classic lineup” albums and, for the encore, paired new reunion single “Solara” with a cover of “Baby Mine” from Dumbo.

The Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour will keep 3/4ths of the band’s original lineup on the road until September 7th.

“Some 30 years ago, as ‘The Smashing Pumpkins,’ James Iha and I began a musical journey in the cramped rear bedroom of my father’s house,” Corgan previously said of the reunion in a statement. “And so it’s magic to me that we’re able to coalesce once more around the incredible Jimmy Chamberlin, to celebrate those songs we’ve made together.”

