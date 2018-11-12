Watch Slash and Myles Kennedy’s Fan-Shot ‘Mind Your Manners’ Video

Guns N’ Roses have spent the last two years on their massively successful reunion tour, which continues through the end of the year with their first-ever show in Hawaii on December 8th. Between dates, Slash has stayed busy. His band – Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators – released their new album Living the Dream in September, the band’s third album since 2012.

The group just released a new video for for their single, “Mind Your Manners,” featuring footage shot by fans. The band asked fans to shoot their two-hour gig at the Hollywood Palladium last month, using the filming app Cinebody. Director Clifton Collins (who has directed videos including Jamey Johnson’s “High Cost of Living”) then assembled and edited the best shots down. This includes pre-show footage as well: we see a woman counting down the hours until seeing Slash solo, another taking her shirt off in the parking lot and a dude in his car throwing up devil horns on his way to the venue. “It was great to involve the fans to make this video,” said Slash. “They did an awesome job! Having Clifton shoot as well as edit it all together was just perfect.”

Slash told Loudwire earlier this year that he quickly wrote the song – with a fast blues-rock riff and Kennedy’s menacing vocals – as a way to get the band excited about being back in the studio. “It’s just a go-for-it type of song,” he said. “Pretty straightforward rock and fun to play.” It continues his partnership with Kennedy, which began in 2010 when Slash recruited him to sing on his solo track “Starlight” after Slash heard Kennedy tried out for a Led Zeppelin spinoff tour with Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Jason Bonham. “I put [“Starlight”] on and I go, “This is fucking really good,” Slash told Rolling Stone in August. “Myles has this sort of easygoing, kind of laid-back kind of demeanor. And creatively, we just sort of synced up really quick.”