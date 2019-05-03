Watch Shawn Mendes’ Artsy Video For ‘If I Can’t Have You’

Shawn Mendes has dropped a lovelorn new single, “If I Can’t Have You,” along with an accompanying music video. The singer co-wrote the track alongside collaborators Scott Harris, Teddy Geiger and Nate Mercreau, and co-produced it with Geiger.

The black and white music video for the single features Mendes in a sparse studio where he sits in front of a backdrop screen on a couch. The camera twists and turns are he moves to a piano, then to a bed, then to a vocal booth, evoking the idea of locking himself in a studio space overnight to record the song. As the singer moves around the studio, eventually ending up on a treadmill, he croons, “Everything means nothing/If I can’t have you.”

“If I Can’t Have You” comes ahead of Mendes’ appearance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, his second time on the late night show. He will play the track live for the first time during the show.

Mendes is currently on his World Tour, which boasts over 100 dates in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. He will perform throughout North America from June through August. Tickets are currently on sale via the singer’s website.