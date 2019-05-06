×
Rolling Stone
Watch Sharon Van Etten, Norah Jones Duet on ‘Seventeen’

Two singers trade verses on their first-ever public performance of the ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’ highlight

Norah Jones joined Sharon Van Etten onstage at Webster Hall Saturday night for an inspired performance of “Seventeen,” the nostalgic sing-along highlight from Van Etten’s new album Remind Me Tomorrow. Introducing the song, Van Etten talked about being a new mother and the importance in finding companionship with fellow mothers who were touring musicians.

“The few that I know, we’re all constantly texting each other, Googling it, checking in,” she says before introducing Norah Jones as “someone that I grew up, that I really admire, who has become a neighbor and a peer as well.”

The performance of the reflective rocker was especially poignant since the show was Van Etten’s last hometown as a New Yorker. The singer said she’s moving to Los Angeles and thanked the crowd repeatedly for supporting her over the past 15 years she lived in this city.

