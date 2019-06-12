Watch Selena Gomez and Jimmy Fallon Struggle to Eat Hot Wings

Jimmy Fallon enlisted Selena Gomez to join him for a segment on The Tonight Show involving really spicy chicken wings and proved the pop star is a champion when it comes to hot foods. For a live edition of web series “Hot Ones,” Fallon brought out Sean Evans, who asked the pair questions as they ate progressively hotter wings.

In the clip, Gomez is game to try the various hot sauces, although she seems shocked when Evans says the final sauce will be 400 times hotter than a jalapeno pepper. As Gomez chows down on a wing, Evans mentions her food preferences, asking, “Can you explain the allure of dining out at Hooters?” “Initially it was because my dad wanted to hit on hot girls,” she replies. “But then, I don’t know. I enjoy the fried pickles, the shrimp, the butter. It’s good.”

Evans gives them a final hot sauce that makes both Fallon and Gomez cry (and makes Fallon jump around on the stage and theatrically rub his tongue with a napkin). “Why do you do this to people?” Gomez asks Evans with tears running down her face. Eventually, some milk, which is inexplicably being held in the Stanley Cup, helps.

Gomez is currently co-starring in Dead Don’t Die, the new zombie film from director Jim Jarmusch, alongside Bill Murray, Adam Driver and Iggy Pop. The movie, which also features Tom Waits and RZA, is in theaters June 14th.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Gomez also sat down with Fallon and confirmed she has completed a new album. “I’m actually done,” she confirmed. “I’m just relieved. It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album.” She added, “It all kind of hits different places that I feel is my lane for music.”