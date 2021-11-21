Watch Saweetie Debut New Single ‘Icy Chain’ on ‘SNL’

With her SNL musical guest debut, Saweetie brought old Hollywood glamour to Studio 8H this week.

Against a backdrop of the word “Icy,” the rapper delivered a twerk-filled performance of her latest single “Icy Chain,” which was released on Friday.

Saweetie also played a medley of “Tap In,” the lead single from her delayed forthcoming album Pretty Bitch Music before transitioning into “Best Friend,” her playful, Doja Cat-assisted single.

Saweetie shared her latest single “Icy Chain” on Friday, which followed a handful of singles released this year including “Faking Love” with Anitta, “Best Friend,” “Slow Clap” with Gwen Stefani, and “Fast (Motion).“

Earlier this year, Saweetie spoke to Rolling Stone about her album delay saying, “I don’t want to just put my name on something and then put it out. For greatness, I have to take my time — and I’m literally starting from scratch.” The rapper had scrapped many of the songs on the record that were completed pre-pandemic because she had “grown significantly through quarantine.”

Pretty Bitch Music is slated for early 2022.