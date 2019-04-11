Watch Sara Bareilles Light Up Corden’s Stage With ‘Fire’

Fresh off an appearance on Saturday Night Live, Sara Bareilles stopped by The Late Late Show to perform her single “Fire.” Accompanied by a group of musicians, the singer offered a powerful rendition of the emotive ballad, which comes off her new album Amidst the Chaos.

In the clip, Bareilles sits at the piano surrounded by glowing lights in a similar vibe to her SNL performance. The lights flicker and dim as the folk-tinged song unfolds in the hands of Bareilles, her live band and several backup singers. They bring the track to a lively peak, offering a sense of what the singer’s upcoming tour might be like.

Bareilles also spoke with Corden during his show alongside Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, recounting the story of the first time she ate a pot brownie.

Bareilles will tour the U.S. in support of Amidst the Chaos this fall. The tour kicks off October 5 in Detroit and wraps November 26 in Atlanta. Tickets are on sale April 12.