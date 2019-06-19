Watch Santana Perform ‘Breaking Down the Door’ on ‘Kimmel’

Santana appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform several tracks from his new album Africa Speaks, including “Breaking Down the Door.” Spanish singer Buika appeared along with the group on Kimmel’s outdoor stage for a raucous, celebratory performance led by Carlos Santana. The group also performed three tracks off-air: “Batonga,” “Yo Me Lo Merezco” and “Canobe Cumbele.”

Santana released Africa Speaks earlier this month via Concord Records. Produced by Rick Rubin, the album features Buika throughout the tracks. The album followed Santana’s three-song EP In Search of Mona Lisa, which was pulled from the group’s sessions with Rubin.

“I went to Rick to see if he would, as Miles Davis would say, ‘Would you have eyes to do something with me?’” Santana said of asking Rubin to produce the album. “‘I know you’ve worked with everybody like Johnny Cash and the Chili Peppers and Metallica.’ And he goes, ‘Well, what are you interested in doing?’ I said, ‘Nothing but African music.’ So can you believe it? We record 49 songs in 10 days. He was very gracious, because it was like a hurricane to record six, seven songs in a day. Rick said, ‘With Clive Davis, you had a bunch of guest stars and singers. Who do you want in here?’ I said, ‘I only want two women: Laura Mvula and Buika.’ And he said, ‘OK.’ So we called them and they said yes.”