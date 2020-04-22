Watch Sammy Hager and the Circle Cover Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’

Sammy Hagar and the Circle have recorded a cover of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” as part of their ongoing Lockdown Sessions series. “I love this band more every day,” Hagar wrote on Instragram. “These guys are sooooo much fun and this song makes me happy.”

Their previous digital collaborations include their original song “Funky Feng Shui,” the Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again” and the 1986 Van Halen classic “Good Enough.” This “Three Birds” cover is the most uplifting one so far and it shows the musicians lounging around their houses, sipping coffee, petting their dogs and reminding the world that “every little thing gonna be alright” during this difficult time.

The Circle features former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson. They’ve spent the past few years playing shows packed with Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Montrose and Hagar solo classics. They released their debut album, Space Between, in May 2019.

Their last gig took place on February 7th at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. They have a summer tour booked with special guests Whitesnake and Night Ranger, but the global shutdown of the concert industry due to the coronavirus makes it very likely they’ll have to postpone or cancel the dates.

Hagar hasn’t played with Van Halen since the group’s 2004 reunion tour. He told Rolling Stone in 2017 that he’d be down for a mega-tour alongside David Lee Roth if the group was willing to bring Michael Anthony back into the fold. “I would give my money to food banks if they would do the same,” he said. “I would love to give the fans the greatest Van Halen show they could possibly have today. And then say, ‘OK, I still don’t like you guys.'”