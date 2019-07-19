Sam Smith Dances His Feelings Away in ‘How Do You Sleep?’ Video

Sam Smith is heartbroken in his new single “How Do You Sleep?” The track, created with songwriters/producers Max Martin, Savan Kotecha and ILYA, is a lovelorn pop ballad about trying to move on with an accompanying music video that sees Smith embracing his dancing abilities.

Directed by Grant Singer and choreographed by Parris Goebel, the video centers on a group of shirtless male dancers as they move around a seated Smith. The singer joins in for some of the choreography as he croons, “I’m done hating myself for feeling/I’m done crying myself awake/I’ve gotta leave and start the healing/But when you move like that I just want to stay.” Smith becomes one with the dancers as the backdrop shifts in color, and it’s clear the singer is having a great time dancing away the emotional heft of the lyrics.

Smith previously teased on Twitter that his “inner dancing queen” would come out in the video. In a statement, he said of the release, “This year, both personally and musically, I feel so free. More than ever I have had so much fun making this record and this video. Time to dance darling.”

I have never been this excited for a release. Ah My inner dancing queen is about to come out. You ready? July 19th x pic.twitter.com/4jvkR3kxlM — Sam Smith (@samsmith) July 12, 2019

“How Do You Sleep?” follows Smith’s single “Dancing With A Stranger,” which features Normani and is now platinum in 15 countries with over a billion streams worldwide. His last album, The Thrill of it All, dropped in 2017, which suggests these one-off singles may be leading up to a new album.