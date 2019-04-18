Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Join Lizzo in New ‘Juice’ Video

Lizzo previously dropped a video for her single “Juice” in January, but the singer has now shared a second clip for the track. In this new video Lizzo is joined by several stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race, who spend their time onscreen eating fruit.

The drag queens include Soju, A’keria Davenport, Asia O’Hara, Detox, Morgan McMichaels, Sonique, Mayhem Miller, Mariah Balenciaga and Silky Nutmeg Ganache, all of whom have appeared on the popular reality competition series. In the video, directed by Pete Williams, they all dance around before squeezing grapefruits into their mouths and go to town on some bananas. “I tried to deep throat a banana and all I got was this lousy music video,” Lizzo wrote on Twitter.

I TRIED TO DEEP THROAT A BANANA AND ALL I GOT WAS THIS LOUSY MUSIC VIDEO! 🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌

I teamed up with @WorldOfWonder and your fave #DragRace queens on a bonus video for #Juice that just dropped on the #WOWPresents YouTube channel. https://t.co/cyifX3SW5y pic.twitter.com/qfnPNqsFO5 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) April 17, 2019

Lizzo, who is performing at Coachella this weekend, will release her new album, Cuz I Love You, on April 19. She previously appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race as a judge.