 'SNL': Watch Rosalía Deliver Theatrical Performance of 'La Fama' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'They Call Me Magic': Apple TV+ Drops First Trailer for Magic Johnson Doc
Home Music Music News

Watch Rosalía Perform ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ in ‘SNL’ Debut

The Spanish singer-songwriter also performed The Weeknd-assisted track “La Fama”

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Following her U.S. talk show debut earlier this week, Rosalía appeared as a musical guest for the first time on Saturday Night Live

To kick off her set, the Spanish singer delivered a playful performance of her dancehall-tinged track “Chicken Teriyaki,” the third single from her third studio album Motomami.

Later she returned to the stage in a down comforter for a theatrical rendition of “La Fama,” her single featuring The Weeknd.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Rosalía revealed that her forthcoming LP is “the most personal and confessional album that I’ve made so far.” She also revealed that feminism is a central theme of the record.

“In my head, Motomami​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ makes sense as a concept, as a feminine figure building herself,” she added. “So, that’s how it goes: It’s almost like a self-portrait, when an artist makes a self-portrait in the context of the modern world.”

This week, both Rosalía and host Zoë Kravitz made their SNL debuts. Motomami is due March 18.

In This Article: Rosalía, Saturday Night Live, SNL

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.