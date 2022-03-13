Watch Rosalía Perform ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ in ‘SNL’ Debut

Following her U.S. talk show debut earlier this week, Rosalía appeared as a musical guest for the first time on Saturday Night Live.

To kick off her set, the Spanish singer delivered a playful performance of her dancehall-tinged track “Chicken Teriyaki,” the third single from her third studio album Motomami.

Later she returned to the stage in a down comforter for a theatrical rendition of “La Fama,” her single featuring The Weeknd.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Rosalía revealed that her forthcoming LP is “the most personal and confessional album that I’ve made so far.” She also revealed that feminism is a central theme of the record.

“In my head, Motomami​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ makes sense as a concept, as a feminine figure building herself,” she added. “So, that’s how it goes: It’s almost like a self-portrait, when an artist makes a self-portrait in the context of the modern world.”

This week, both Rosalía and host Zoë Kravitz made their SNL debuts. Motomami is due March 18.