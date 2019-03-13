Watch Robyn Perform Sultry ‘Ever Again’ Single on Colbert

In a sleek performance on The Late Show, Robyn gave fans a new look at her single “Ever Again,” which comes off the singer’s most recent album Honey. Robyn kept the color palette simple for the performance, washing the late night show’s stage in all red as she unleashed the breathy track alongside her live band and backup singers. The singer, dressed in a leather suit, gave it her all, her emotive expressions clear on the large screens behind the stage. The song took on even grander heights towards the end, as Robyn stripped off her jacket and started dancing.

Honey, the Swedish singer’s eighth album, dropped last October (and was named one of the best albums of 2018 by Rolling Stone). “Ever Again,” which she previously performed live on Ellen, is the album’s final track. Robyn has since been touring in support of the new songs, including a recent stop at Madison Square Garden. The singer’s tour dates continue in Canada and Europe, with appearances at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festivals and Denmark’s Roskilde Festival. Robyn is also scheduled to perform at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago in July.