Watch Robyn Belt Dramatic ‘Missing U’ on ‘Jools Holland’

Episode also featured Damon Albarn-led supergroup The Good, the Bad and the Queen

Robyn delivered a powerful rendition of her Honey single “Missing U” during an appearance on Later… With Jools Holland Tuesday. Robyn released Honey this month, marking her first album in eight years.

Robyn’s rendition of “Missing U” was packed with plenty of tension as she belted the song’s anguished lyrics in her golden voice while an array of synths sparkled beneath her. After practically falling to her knees during the song’s second verse, Robyn rose once more as she sang, “Thinking how it could been/ I’ve turned all my sorrow into glass/ It don’t leave no shadow.”

Robyn also delivered a cinematic, string-laden rendition of her beloved collaboration with Kleerup, “With Every Heartbeat.” That track appeared on the 2007 international version of the Swedish singer’s self-titled effort.

Tuesday’s episode of Later also notably featured a performance from the Damon Alban-led supergroup, the Good, the Bad and the Queen, which also features the Clash’s Paul Simonon, the Verve’s Simon Tong, and Tony Allen. The group performed their first song in 11 years, “Merrie Land,” which will be the title track off their forthcoming album, out November 16th.

