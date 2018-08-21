Watch ‘Riverdale’ Star Dance Through Night Shift in Chainsmokers’ ‘Side Effects’ Video

An overworked hotel employee dances through an unexpected shift in the video for the Chainsmokers’ new single, “Side Effects,” featuring Emily Warren.

The Matthew Dillon Cohen-directed clip stars Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes as the hotel employee, who receives a call from her boss at the start of the video, informing her that she’ll have to work throughout the weekend. But instead of hunkering down, Mendes’ character rips off her uniform and proceeds to shimmy through the neon-lit hotel to the Chainsmokers’ bubbly dance pop.

“Side Effects” marks the Chainsmokers’ fifth song of 2018 following “Sick Boy,” “You Owe Me,” “Everybody Hates Me” and “Somebody,” featuring Drew Love. The duo is working on their next album, Sick Boy, which will follow their 2017 breakout debut, Memories… Do Not Open.

The Chainsmokers have a handful of U.S. concerts scheduled in August, September and October. Their next gig is August 26th at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada.