Watch Rival Sons Bash Out New Anthem ‘Do Your Worst’

California rock outfit Rival Sons offer a look at their lives on the road and in the studio in the video for their new song, “Do Your Worst.”

“Do Your Worst” is a relentless rocker with a gritty verse spearheaded by a sinister lead guitar riff and thumping drums. The track takes a deft turn when it hits the chorus, forgoing out-and-out guitar bombast for rousing gang vocals with singer Jay Buchanan leading the charge.

The “Do Your Worst” video captures the song’s energy with footage culled from several Rival Sons concerts. The clip also features behind-the-scenes snippets and a performance filmed at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A.

“Do Your Worst” marks the first offering from Rival Sons’ next album, which is expected to arrive early next year via Low Country Sound and Atlantic Records. Longtime collaborator Dave Cobb produced the album, which was recorded at Studio A and the equally legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

Buchanan said he and Rival Sons guitarist Scott Holiday wrote “Do Your Worst” during a session in south Tennessee. “Sometimes environment really shapes a song,” he said. “Hunkered down in a threadbare shack deep in the south Tennessee woods we (Scott and I) sweated it out and just wrote for a week straight. We were set out on an old causeway surrounded by neglected reservoirs and overgrown with shit you don’t want to see and yes; infested with all manner snakes. The song is a whiskey nightmare crawling with copperheads to me.”

Rival Sons released their last album, Hollow Bones, in 2016.