Watch Rita Ora and Kygo Perform ‘Carry On’ on ‘Fallon’

Rita Ora and Kygo took the stage at The Tonight Show to perform “Carry On,” the duo’s new track off the soundtrack for Detective Pikachu. The pair transformed host Jimmy Fallon’s stage into a music studio, with Ora singing in front of a vintage microphone and illuminated red “Recording” sign.

In the clip, Kygo plays keyboards in front of a wall of (presumably) fake recording gear as Ora sings the anthemic pop song. Ora dances in time to the ethereal dance beats before grabbing her mic and joining Kygo at his keyboards for the song’s finale.

Ora also joined Fallon for an interview to discuss her experience at this year’s Met Ball hanging out with Lizzo. “Lizzo and me were like drinking on the table and stuff,” she recounted. “Not like standing on the table, but like drinking. All I kept saying was ‘Lizzo what are you looking at?’ She kept turning around. And she just kept flirting with all the waiters. So I just got involved.” The singer also talked about how excited she got when Cher came out for a surprise performance.

Most recently, Ora released a new music video for her song “Only Want You” in March. The track is off her 2018 album Phoenix, which Ora is currently supporting on tour.