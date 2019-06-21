Watch Rihanna Go Day Drinking With Seth Meyers

Rihanna is someone you can imagine knocking back a few cocktails with over lunch, which makes her the perfect person to join Late Night host Seth Meyers for his “Day Drinking” segment. In the clip, the pair sat down at the Jane Hotel in New York and opened their ten minute-plus conversation with a shot.

“I’m such a huge fan of yours,” Meyers tells Rihanna, standing behind the hotel bar. “I am now going to make a series of drinks based on some of my favorite of my songs. That is the level of service we provide here.” These include “Under my Rum-brella,” which is made of rum, rum raisin ice cream and a hand full of tiny drink umbrellas,” and “Diamonds in the Rye,” made with rye whiskey and almond milk. The worst one is “We Found Veuve in a Hostess Place,” which is literally Veuve Clicquot and a Twinkie.

Don’t want to oversell it, @rihanna, but this could be your big break… https://t.co/rWCAaK9lIt — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) June 21, 2019

Meyers also enlists Rihanna to play a drinking game that involves the singer trying to remember where she wore certain outfits. As it turns, Rihanna has a really good memory when it comes to her crazy ensembles, leading Meyers to take several shots of tequila.

Later, Rihanna hops behind the bar as the clearly tipsy host sits on a stool and asks her for advice. “Blow my wife away with a romantic night,” he says. “What should I do?” “You said it,” she replies with hesitation. “‘Blow my wife away.'”

After the pair is a bit more intoxicated Rihanna gives Meyers a makeover with her Fenty Beauty products. “I’d love if you could give me a summer eye,” Meyers says, allowing Rihanna to paint teal eyeliner across his face. “My eye is burning, but this is amazing,” he confirms as Rihanna claims he looks like someone from Avatar.

The segment ends in chaos as Meyers begins to dance and sing to Rihanna songs. The pair conclude things with one final shot as Rihanna films a drunken Meyers dancing around the hotel.