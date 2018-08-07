Watch Regina Spektor Perform ‘Samson’ for First Time on U.S. TV on ‘Colbert’

Regina Spektor delivered a tender rendition of “Samson” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday.

“Samson” is one of Spektor’s most beloved tracks and, per The Late Show, it was the first time she’d ever performed the song on broadcast television in the United States. Seated at the piano, Spektor moved gracefully through the track, which recasts the biblical tale of Samson and Delilah as one about a potent, but ultimately forgotten, love.

Spektor first recorded “Samson” for her second album, Songs, then reworked it slightly for her fourth record, Begin to Hope. The singer-songwriter’s most recent LP, Remember Us to Life, arrived in 2016. Spektor has a handful of live dates scheduled for August, with her short trek wrapping August 22nd at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California.