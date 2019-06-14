Watch Regina Spektor Perform ‘Loveology’ on ‘Meyers’

Regina Spektor took the stage at Late Night to offer an emotional rendition of her track “Loveology.” The singer, accompanied by a strings section, sang the tune as she played a grand piano, giving the track a moody vibe.

The late night appearance comes ahead of Spektor’s Broadway debut this month. The singer will perform a career-spanning live residency over five days, playing June 20th, 21st, 22nd, 25th and 26th at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York. Tickets are currently on sale.

In a statement Spektor said, “I am so inspired as I plan these five nights on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne, a beautiful old theater with a rich history. One of the things I’m most excited about is the chance to explore theatrical elements within my concert show. This isn’t a ‘Broadway Show,’ and yet it’s not a tour concert, either. I’m revisiting all the songs I’ve ever written, to see how some of them might group together and connect into a show. I am thinking up some fun ways to incorporate special guests as well.”

She added, “I’ll be rotating the solo songs quite a bit between the dates, and I’m finding ways to reimagine many of them. Some haven’t been played since my days of playing bars, cafes and open mics. So far the plan is to set up at the Lunt-Fontanne, and in my own small way, pay homage to Broadway!”

Spektor’s most recent album, Remember Us to Life, dropped in 2016, while a new track, “Birdsong,” arrived in November 2018 as part of an episode for the Amazon series The Romanoffs.