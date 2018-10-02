Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Purple Haze’

Red Hot Chili Peppers performed on Saturday night as part of the annual Silverlake Conservatory of Music Gala, offering their own rendition of the Jimi Hendrix classic “Purple Haze.” The California rockers unveiled a special seven-song set as part of the charity event, which was held in honor of Mo Ostin, who’s worked with the Chili Peppers in the past.

The group opened their set with a cover of Allman Brothers Band’s 1973 hit “Ramblin’ Man” before playing through several of their own songs, including “Under the Bridge” and “By the Way.” The band closed the performance with “Purple Haze,” which was first released in 1967. The musicians, led by a shirtless Anthony Kiedis, gave the song its usual rollicking, guitar-heavy energy. Kiedis thanked the crowded by saying,“We love you, and until we meet again.” Flea later called the evening a “a righteous fucking party” on Twitter.

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and k.d. lang, who also worked with Ostin, also performed, while Marc Maron acted as the night’s emcee. Attendees included Brad Pitt, Rashida Jones, Beastie Boys’ Mike D and Vampire Weekend singer Ezra Koenig. The annual event raises money for the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, which was co-founded by Flea.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently preparing to record a follow-up to 2016’s The Getaway. Kiedis confirmed the news to the New York Post last month during Fashion Week.