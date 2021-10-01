Korean Rapper B.I. Taps Pink Sweat$, Destiny Rogers for Live Stream Show This Weekend

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

South Korean singer and rapper B.I. is set to take to the stage — virtually — this weekend for a special live stream concert, streaming exclusively on LiveXLive.com.

B.I., who first rose to fame as a member of the K-pop group iKON, before departing for a solo career in 2019, will be making his return to the live stage, performing songs from his debut solo album for the first time (the album, Waterfall, shot to Number One on iTunes in 24 countries when it was released earlier this year). The live stream event will also mark B.I.’s first live performance since the Covid-19 pandemic stalled touring and shows last year.

Buy: B.I. Live Stream Concert at $19.99

“I’ve always loved performing and I really wanted to make sure this show is something my fans won’t forget so I really pushed myself to the limits,” B.I. tells Rolling Stone, adding that rehearsals have actually “been my favorite part of the day.”

As for the difficulties of doing a virtual show versus doing something in person, B.I. says he’s hopeful the live stream concert will still resonate with his fans. “The emotions and messages that I share through my music is a connection that is made by people, not by location, if that makes sense,” he says. “I still believe that if I give it my all, whether it be live or virtual, that the viewers will understand the messages I’m trying to convey through my performance.”

“It’s really been an amazing and unforgettable experience preparing for my full concert,” he adds, “so I hope that all of you will look forward to it.”

When Is the B.I. Live Stream Concert? Date, Time

B.I.’s live concert event takes place tomorrow, Saturday, October 2 at 11pm ET / 8pm PT. The singer and rapper will be performing live from Korea, with the concert being live streamed online across the world.

This is the first time B.I. will be performing his debut solo album, and organizers have dubbed this the “Waterfall Concert,” after his debut album of the same name.

How to Watch the B.I. Live Concert Stream Online

If you want to live stream the B.I. concert from home, you’ll need to purchase a ticket on LiveXLive.com. Ticket prices start at $19.99, which gets you access to the live stream concert. Once you purchase your virtual ticket, you can sign into LiveXLive.com or use the LiveXLive app on October 2 to watch the B.I. show live.

How to Watch the B.I. Live Stream Concert Online Free

While there isn’t a way to watch the B.I. online concert free, you can purchase a $29.99 ticket, which gets you access to the live stream plus free unlimited repeat viewings for two months. Grab the $29.99 ticket pass to watch the B.I. live stream concert online free after the initial airing is done.

LiveXLive is also offering special merch bundles that feature everything from T-shirts and posters, to a limited number of virtual meet-and-greets with B.I. himself (though the meet-and-greet packages are selling out fast). See full ticket pricing details and promos here.

B.I. Live Stream Concert: Full Performers List

B.I. will be joined by a number of friends and special guests for the virtual show, with performances and appearances from Pink Sweat$, Indonesian artist Afgan, Korean hip-hop trio Epik High, and singer Destiny Rogers. B.I. has collaborated with the latter three artists in recent months, having written and recorded the song “Acceptance Speech” off Epik High’s latest album, Epik High is Here, and having teamed up with Rogers and Tyla Yaweh on the hip-hop track, “Got It Like That,” earlier this spring.

The 24-year-old also just dropped a new collaboration with Afgan this week titled “Lost At Sea (illa illa 2).” The track also features UK-based EDM artist Bipolar Sunshine, and re-works B.I.’s hit song “illa illa” into a sweeping, tropical-tinged track.

First released in June, “illa illa” quickly broke YouTube records with 12.7 million views to its music video on the first day of release, making B.I the most-viewed male solo artist debut music video within the first 24 hours. The video currently has more than 23 million views and counting on YouTube.

“Lost At Sea (illa illa 2)” arrives one day ahead of B.I.’s live stream concert, so fans may get a taste of the remix during Afgan’s set in the show.

The B.I. online concert is an exclusive global live stream pay-per-view event on LiveXLive.com. Organizers call it “a new concert experience [and] a movement of different cultures coming together seamlessly through the power of music.” See full PPV pricing, tickets and show details at LiveXLive.com.

