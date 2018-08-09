Rolling Stone
Music News

Watch Rae Sremmurd Turn ‘Fallon’ Stage Into Tropical Paradise

“Guatemala” appears on rap duo’s recent triple album ‘Sr3mm’

Rae Sremmurd appeared on The Tonight Show to perform hit single “Guatemala.” The hip-hop duo unveiled the track with a tropical beach setting on Fallon’s stage, dancing around beach chairs, an umbrella and a cluster of palm trees and accompanied by a DJ.

“Guatemala” comes from Rae Sremmurd member Swae Lee’s solo effort, Swaecation. It’s part of the band’s third album, SR3MM, which dropped in May. The track is a collaboration between Lee and his bandmate Slim Jxmmi, who released his own solo album Jxmtro.

“Guatemala” got an official music video back in June and after its release the duo donated $10,000 to the American Red Cross to support victims of the volcanic eruption that devastated Guatemala shortly after the video was shot.

