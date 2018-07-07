Watch Radiohead Perform ‘Blow Out’ For First Time in Decade

Radiohead opened the North American leg of the 2018 tour Friday in Chicago, where the band dug out one big surprise for the United Center audience: The first performance of Pablo Honey closer “Blow Out” in nearly a decade.

After being a staple of Radiohead’s mid-Nineties setlists, “Blow Out” disappeared for 11 years before reemerging at a pair of Tokyo concerts in October 2008. Following another decade-long dormancy, the fan favorite returned again with no warning Friday to open the band’s second encore.

Other than the surprise “Blow Out,” Radiohead’s United Center show featured a fairly balanced setlist as Thom Yorke and company plucked tracks off all nine of their studio albums.

Radiohead’s 18-date North American trek continues Saturday night in Chicago before beginning a four-night residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden next week. The leg concludes with a pair of Philadelphia shows on July 31st and August 1st.

While Radiohead haven’t unveiled any new music since the release of 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, Yorke will release his first feature film score later this year when the Suspiria remake arrives.