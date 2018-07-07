Rolling Stone

Watch Radiohead Perform ‘Blow Out’ For First Time in Decade

Band dusts off ‘Pablo Honey’ closer at tour-opening show in Chicago

Thom Yorke of the British band Radiohead performs during a summer 2018 North American tour in support of the band's latest album A Moon Shaped Pool, at the United Center on July 6, 2018 in Chicago. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP) (Photo credit should read KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Radiohead opened the North American leg of the 2018 tour Friday in Chicago, where the band dug out one big surprise for the United Center audience: The first performance of Pablo Honey closer “Blow Out” in nearly a decade.

After being a staple of Radiohead’s mid-Nineties setlists, “Blow Out” disappeared for 11 years before reemerging at a pair of Tokyo concerts in October 2008. Following another decade-long dormancy, the fan favorite returned again with no warning Friday to open the band’s second encore.

Other than the surprise “Blow Out,” Radiohead’s United Center show featured a fairly balanced setlist as Thom Yorke and company plucked tracks off all nine of their studio albums.

Radiohead’s 18-date North American trek continues Saturday night in Chicago before beginning a four-night residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden next week. The leg concludes with a pair of Philadelphia shows on July 31st and August 1st.

While Radiohead haven’t unveiled any new music since the release of 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, Yorke will release his first feature film score later this year when the Suspiria remake arrives.

