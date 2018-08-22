Watch Quavo Cozy Up to Boss’s Niece in New ‘Workin Me’ Video

Quavo explores forbidden romance in the new “Workin Me” video. The Migos emcee co-directed the clip with Joseph DeRosiers Jr. and Edgar Esteves.

The visual opens with Quavo shooting pool with his employer, who issues some intimidating warnings about “loyalty.” “There are three things you should know about me,” he intones, as Quavo locks eyes with his niece (played by rapper Saweetie). “One, I’m loyal to the end. Two, I don’t trust many. And three, most importantly, don’t fuck with me or my family, ever … Don’t ever go after my niece ’cause I will kill you.”

Naturally, Quavo and his female companion hook up in a motel room. And when the uncle calls him back to his mansion, henchmen drug and kidnap the new lovers, building to a climactic plot twist.

“Workin Me” is one of three solo songs Quavo released in early August, along with “Bubble Gum” and “Lamb Talk.”

Migos recently launched their joint North American tour with Drake. The jaunt continues August 22nd with their third show in Toronto, Ontario and runs through November 16th and 17th with back-to-back shows in Atlanta, Georgia.