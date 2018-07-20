Rolling Stone

Watch Pusha-T Bring ‘Santeria,’ 070 Shake to ‘Fallon’

The Roots provide backup on performance of ‘Daytona’ standout

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0899 -- Pictured: Musical Guest Pusha T feat. 070 Shake performs "Santeria" on July 19, 2018 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Musical Guest Pusha T feat. 070 Shake performs "Santeria" on July 19, 2018.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Pusha-T brought his Daytona track “Santeria” to The Tonight Show Thursday with help from 070 Shake and the Roots.

Like the rapper’s “If You Know You Know” from Jimmy Kimmel Live a month earlier, the rendition featured atypical camera angles and lighting for a late-night performance. 070 Shake, the breakout star of Kanye West’s Ye, shares the spotlight on “Santeria,” with Questlove adding some extra ferocity to West’s production.

The Tonight Show appearance completed the 11:30 p.m trifecta for Pusha-T, who also recently performed on The Late Show alongside Alt-J for a remix of that band’s “In Cold Blood.”

On August 3rd, Pusha-T will embark on a North American tour in support of Daytona, his acclaimed seven-track LP produced entirely by West. “It’s a body of work and I want you to love it as such,” Pusha-T told Rolling Stone of the album. “I guess we could have put 18 [songs] up there and played with streaming numbers and shit like that. We don’t cater to radio, we’re not catering to those platforms. We’re only catering to the fans.”

