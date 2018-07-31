Rolling Stone

Read Next Watch Pusha-T, Alt-J Blend Styles in Surreal 'In Cold Blood' Video
Watch Pusha-T, Alt-J Blend Styles in Surreal ‘In Cold Blood’ Video

Twin Shadow-helmed remix to appear on band’s upcoming album, ‘Reduxer’

Pusha-T and Alt-J combine their styes in a surreal digital world in the new video for their remix of "In Cold Blood."

Pusha-T and Alt-J traverse an uncanny digital world in the new video for their “In Cold Blood” collaboration, which was produced by Twin Shadow for Alt-J’s upcoming remix album, Reduxer, out September 28th.

The “In Cold Blood” clip follows a digitized version of Pusha-T as he navigates a surreal world built out of choppy, old school 3D animation. Halfway through the video, the rapper seems to uncover a crystal that transports him into a slightly different universe, which the clip’s director, Osean, said was meant to represent the way Pusha-T and Alt-J combine their styles on the “In Cold Blood” remix.

“Pusha and Alt-J have two completely different styles and coloring them together makes for an interesting sound,” said Osean. “Instead of representing the two more so as a person to person, I decided to represent them as more person to experience, or person to land. The way Pusha is acting in the video is the same way I feel he acted in the song. He flows through the song as his experience in someone else’s world trying to find his place. And so in the video during the Alt-J part, I wanted Pusha to basically experience alt-J the experience. “

Alt-J, Pusha-T and Twin Shadow premiered their remix of “In Cold Blood” on The Late Show in June. Earlier this month, Alt-J officially announced Reduxer – which will feature 11 reinterpretations of songs from their 2017 album Relaxer – with a new version of “‘Deadcrush” featuring Danny Brown from producers the Alchemist and Trooko.

