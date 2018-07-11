Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegation Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch PrettyMuch Daydream Through Summer in New Video

Ed Sheeran co-wrote boy band’s upbeat new single, “Summer on You”

By
Brittany Spanos

Reporter

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All
prettymuch, summer on you

PrettyMuch soak in the sunshine in the video for their latest single “Summer on You.” Ed Sheeran co-wrote the catchy new tune, which was produced by Steve Mac.

Directed by Tim Mattia, the clip sees the boy band going about typical teenage activities with their respective girlfriends on their minds. They work summer jobs, mull over college acceptance letters and prepare to move out of their homes before embarking on a road trip to the beach where they party and have a bonfire.

PrettyMuch was formed by Simon Cowell in 2016 and began to form a following on social media the following year with their covers of famous pop songs. The group’s debut single “Would You Mind” peaked at Number 40 on the Mainstream Top 40 charts last fall. They released their debut EP earlier this year an opened for Khalid on the Grammy nominated singer’s Roxy Tour.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad