Watch PrettyMuch Daydream Through Summer in New Video

PrettyMuch soak in the sunshine in the video for their latest single “Summer on You.” Ed Sheeran co-wrote the catchy new tune, which was produced by Steve Mac.

Directed by Tim Mattia, the clip sees the boy band going about typical teenage activities with their respective girlfriends on their minds. They work summer jobs, mull over college acceptance letters and prepare to move out of their homes before embarking on a road trip to the beach where they party and have a bonfire.

PrettyMuch was formed by Simon Cowell in 2016 and began to form a following on social media the following year with their covers of famous pop songs. The group’s debut single “Would You Mind” peaked at Number 40 on the Mainstream Top 40 charts last fall. They released their debut EP earlier this year an opened for Khalid on the Grammy nominated singer’s Roxy Tour.