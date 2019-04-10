Watch Pottery’s Playful, Alien-Starring ‘The Craft’ Video

Pottery veer from yelped post-punk to droning kraut-rock grooves to atmospheric vocal harmonies on their new song “The Craft,” which appears on the Montreal indie-rock band’s upcoming debut EP, No. 1, out May 10th.

The quintet paired the track with a wacky music video that follows singer-guitarist Austin Boylan as an alien that falls to Earth and observes the various forms of ordinary human behavior: the “Employee of the Month,” the “Woods Master,” the “Extreme Athlete” and the “Artisan.” The extra-terrestrial mimics each person’s behavior — from making phone calls in an office cubicle to crafting a birdhouse in a workshop, and he ultimately inspires them all to unite and smash the tools of their trade in a parking lot, Office Space-style.

In a statement about “The Craft,” Pottery said they wanted to “explore the unconscious oddities of everyday life and how an outsider alien (Austin’s character) may interpret these trivial actions.” They continue, “In the video each band member has a niche hobby that not only lends itself to blind emulation from the outsider, but also represents each member’s individuality within our collective project.”

Pottery will launch an international tour in early May, followed by a North American leg (supporting Fontaine D.C.) that kicks off September 6th in Brooklyn, New York.