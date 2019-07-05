×
Watch Post Malone Come Back From the Dead in ‘Goodbyes’ Video

Young Thug and “Big Little Lies” actress Kathryn Newton appear in the clip

Post Malone has dropped a cinematic clip for his new track “Goodbyes,” which features Young Thug. The ’50s-set video, directed by Colin Tilley, showcases the singer being violently knifed to death by a rival gang before coming back from the dead in a nearby graveyard. Young Thug takes the role of a club singer while actress Kathryn Newton, best known for Big Little Lies and Detective Pokemon, plays Post Malone’s lost love. Although the video is a stylish ’50s clip with hairstyles and leather jackets to match, a modern-day bottle of Bud inexplicably appears in Malone’s hand at one point.

The heartbroken song was produced by Post Malone’s frequent collaborator Louis Bell along with Brian Lee. “Me and Kurt feel the same/too much pleasure is pain,” the singer croons as the track opens. “My girl spites me in vain/all I do is complain.” He also cites another singer with the line “You poppin’ life doll/it’s Nicki Minaj.”

Post Malone dropped Beerbongs & Bentleys, his second album, last year. He has since released two tracks, “Sunflower,” a collaboration with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, which appeared on the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack, and “wow.” Both tracks landed in the Top 10 on Billboard. The singer plans to release more new music this year.

