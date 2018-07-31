Watch Pop Prodigy Grace VanderWaal Parody ‘Wonderwall’ on ‘Corden’

Last week, pop prodigy Grace VanderWaal performed her single, “Escape My Mind,” on The Late Late Show With James Corden. While the 14-year-old singer has an America’s Got Talent title under her belt, as well as a devoted fanbase, her Late Late Show visit afforded her the opportunity to further introduce herself to the world with a clever parody of Oasis’ “Wonderwall” – chosen, VanderWaal said, because she’s often told that her last name sounds like the 1995 Britpop hit.

In the parody, VanderWaal poked fun at her YouTube fame and America’s Got Talent run, with references to her yellow pants (“I can’t believe that anybody/ Would wear those banana pants”) and first prize earnings (“I can’t believe that anybody/ Would give a million to a child/ Then bought a treehouse”).

VanderWaal also poked fun at her Corden appearance, sporting a grin as she belted, “Well maybe, this show will be the one that saves me/ Cause after all, I’m Grace VanderWaal.”

VanderWaal released her debut album, Just the Beginning, last year. She’s set to embark on a North American tour August 1st at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.