Watch P!nk’s Rousing Performance of ‘Hustle’ on ‘Kimmel’

P!nk took the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her rollicking single “Hustle,” a track off her recent 8th album Hurts 2B Human. Accompanied by a live band and several backup singers, P!nk brought a swaggering, feel-good rendition of the song to the late night show.

In the clip, P!nk dances gleefully throughout the performance, giving the twang-laden tune an uplifting feeling that is augmented by a spirited horn section. The whole thing is fun and energetic, giving a sense of the singer’s live shows.

Hurts 2B Human dropped in April via RCA, featuring collaborations with Cash Cash, Chris Stapleton and Khalid. She released several tracks ahead of its release, including “Can We Pretend” and “Walk Me Home.” P!nk is currently touring in support of the album. Her tour wraps May 21 with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.