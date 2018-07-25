Watch Pink Get Rowdy Backstage in New ‘Secrets’ Video

Pink recruits six of her longtime dancers for some carnal choreography in her “Secrets” video, which she co-directed with Larn Poland. The singer filmed the clip in Northbridge, a suburb of Perth, Australia, after her July 4th concert at Perth Arena.

The visual opens with the crew walking backstage before they move to the city’s sidewalks. They wind up in a graffiti-tagged warehouse, where they kiss and grind on each other.

Pink is currently still touring Australia as part of her Beautiful Trauma tour, which extends into 2019. Her North American run launches March 1st in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and concludes May 21st in New York, New York.

Beautiful Trauma, Pink’s seventh LP and first since 2012’s The Truth About Love, debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 chart. Earlier this year, the singer performed her ballad “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” at the Grammys and sang the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl LII.