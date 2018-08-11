Watch Pearl Jam Cover Chris Cornell’s ‘Missing’ at Seattle Stadium Gig

Pearl Jam paid tribute to Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell Friday night at Seattle’s Safeco Field, with the band’s second Home Shows stadium gig also serving as an all-star celebration of the city’s grunge scene.

During the main set, Pearl Jam debuted their rendition of the obscure Cornell track “Missing,” from the late singer’s rare 1992 five-song Poncier EP that culled his work from the Singles soundtrack; when Temple of the Dog reunited briefly in 2016, “Missing” became a surprise addition to the setlist.

Pearl Jam, which already employs Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, also welcomed that band’s guitarist Kim Thayil – who wore a Cornell shirt – onstage for a trio of covers during the encores: MC5’s “Kick Out the Jams,” the Stooges’ “Search and Destroy” and Dead Boys’ “Sonic Reducer.” The latter two songs also featured Mudhoney’s Mark Arm and Steve Turner.





Pearl Jam’s setlist also included a rendition of Mother Love Bone’s “Crown of Thorns,” completing their grunge tribute on what is the same weekend that Sub Pop Records will celebrate its 30th birthday with a free festival. Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan also proclaimed August 11th to be Sub Pop Day.

Pearl Jam’s first Home Shows gig took place Wednesday night at the home of the Seattle Mariners. The shows, the band’s first hometown concerts in five years, have raised over $1 million to help with Seattle’s homelessness issues. Pearl Jam will next embark on their brief Away Shows series of stadium shows.