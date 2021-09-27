Watch Pearl Jam Play ‘Better Man’ With Brandi Carlile at Ohana Festival

Pearl Jam wrapped up the first weekend of the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, on Sunday night. It was just their second show since 2018, following their September 18th set at SeaHearNow in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

It was an epic set featuring the live debuts of the Gigaton songs “Retrograde” and “Alright” along with standards like “Even Flow,” “Given to Fly,” and “Do the Evolution.” Photographer Danny Clinch came out to join them on “Red Mosquito,” and Andrew Wyatt helped them close out the evening with “Alive.”

At the end of the main set, Eddie Vedder read a letter from Brandi Carlile about the festival lineup, which also included Maggie Rogers, Yola, Sharon Van Etten, and Jade Bird. “She wrote, ‘Man, there are a lot of power bitches on this stage tonight,'” Vedder said, showing off her e-mail where she gave him permission to read that to the crowd. “And see, it’s approved. Don’t cancel me for saying ‘bitches’ in the nicest way possible.” He then called Carlile onto the stage for a duet on “Better Man.” Check out fan-shot footage right here.

The Kings of Leon were originally supposed to play the first night of the festival, but they had to pull out at the last minute when their mother died. Vedder put together an impromptu band to take up their time slot with Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, guitarist John Klinghoffer, Andrew Wyatt, and former Who bassist Pino Palladino. They played a set of covers like Prince’s “Purple Rain,” the Who’s “I’m One,” and the Kings of Leon’s “Molly’s Chambers.”

The Ohana Festival returns for an encore run next weekend. Pearl Jam are headlining both nights, but Beck, Margo Price, Sleater-Kinney, Lord Huron, and Brandi Carlile are also on the bill.

Once that wraps, Pearl Jam has nothing on their schedule until June 2022 when they launch a European tour. They have yet to announce North American makeup dates for their postponed 2020 Gigaton tour.