Watch Paul McCartney’s Charming Liverpool-Set Video for ‘Fuh You’

Paul McCartney weaves a charming tale of young love in his native Liverpool in the video for “Fuh You,” the raunchy new single off the Beatle’s latest LP Egypt Station.

The black-and-white video opens with a teenage couple sharing a kiss on a front doorstep before the girl’s mother intrudes and sends the boy home. The enamored young protagonist then wanders the streets of Liverpool, singing and dancing along with “Fuh You” as he makes his way home.

McCartney previously said of the Egypt Station standout in a statement, “With this one I was in the studio with Ryan Tedder whereas the rest of the album has been made with [producer] Greg Kurstin,” McCartney said in a statement. “We were just thinking of ideas and little pieces of melody and chords and the song just came together bit by bit. And then I would try and make some kind of sense of the story.”

The Beatles legend continued, “So it was like ‘Come on baby now. Talk about yourself. Tell the truth, let me get to know you’ and basically I wanna know how you feel, you make me wanna go out and steal. I just want it for you. So that was the basic idea and it developed from there… sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song. There you go – fuh you.”

McCartney also performed the new single during his secret concert at New York’s Grand Central Station: