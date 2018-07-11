Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Announce Posthumous Box Set 'An American Treasure' Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Panic! At the Disco Cover Weezer Classic “Say It Ain’t So”

Band delivered faithful rendition of song during SiriusXM Hits 1 session

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Panic! At the Disco

Panic! At the Disco covered Weezer's "Say It Ain't So" during a session for SiriusXM Hits 1.

SiriusXM Hits 1

Panic! At the Disco delivered a scrappy and endearing cover of Weezer‘s “Say It Ain’t So” during a session for SiriusXM Hits 1.

The band performed a faithful rendition of the tune, with frontman Brendon Urie’s acoustic strumming creating a foundation for guitarist Kenneth Harris to recreate – with a few clever tweaks –  the song’s tumbling riff and solos. While Panic! At the Disco didn’t inject the “Say It Ain’t So” chorus with its quintessential distorted crunch, Urie’s massive vocals gave the performance a potent extra kick.

Elsewhere during their SiriusXM Hits 1 set, Panic! At the Disco performed two tracks from their latest album, Pray for the Wicked, “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” and “High Hopes.”

Pray for the Wicked arrived last month and follows Panic’s 2017 live album, All My Friends We’re Glorious, and their 2016 studio record, Death of a Bachelor. On July 11th, the group will launch a massive North American tour at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In This Article: Panic! At the Disco

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad