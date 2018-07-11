Watch Panic! At the Disco Cover Weezer Classic “Say It Ain’t So”

Panic! At the Disco delivered a scrappy and endearing cover of Weezer‘s “Say It Ain’t So” during a session for SiriusXM Hits 1.

The band performed a faithful rendition of the tune, with frontman Brendon Urie’s acoustic strumming creating a foundation for guitarist Kenneth Harris to recreate – with a few clever tweaks – the song’s tumbling riff and solos. While Panic! At the Disco didn’t inject the “Say It Ain’t So” chorus with its quintessential distorted crunch, Urie’s massive vocals gave the performance a potent extra kick.

Elsewhere during their SiriusXM Hits 1 set, Panic! At the Disco performed two tracks from their latest album, Pray for the Wicked, “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” and “High Hopes.”

Pray for the Wicked arrived last month and follows Panic’s 2017 live album, All My Friends We’re Glorious, and their 2016 studio record, Death of a Bachelor. On July 11th, the group will launch a massive North American tour at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.