Watch Ohio State Marching Band Perform Epic Queen Tribute

Band delivers “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” more with intricate choreography

The Ohio State University Marching Band performed a monumental medley of Queen songs during the football team’s first game of the season Saturday.

The performance fittingly opened with Queen’s stadium anthem “We Will Rock You” before the marching band deftly transitioned into “Fat Bottomed Girls” as they spelled out Queen’s name in giant letters. The OSU Marching Band’s medley also included “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Bicycle Race” – complete with two bicycles speeding across the field – and a grand finale of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The OSU Marching Band’s performance managed to garner the attention of Queen guitarist Brian May, who tweeted, “This is truly amazing! What an incredible amount of work went into this performance.”

Over the years, the OSU Marching Band has delivered an array of similarly intricate pop culture tributes. In 2013, they performed the music of Michael Jackson, as well as scores from classic Disney films and Hollywood blockbusters like Superman and Jurassic Park.

