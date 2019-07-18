Watch Offset and Cardi B Translate ‘Clout’ for Old People on ‘Kimmel’

Are you too old to understand modern-day rap? Jimmy Kimmel’s got you covered with his segment “New Lyrics for Old People.” In the latest edition, the late night host translates Offset’s “Clout, which features Cardi B.

In the clip, Kimmel invites the rappers on stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform the track as he offers explanations of each lyric. “Straight out the streets to a penthouse/Miami beach/Yayo,” Offset opens. “I came from humble beginnings, but now I own a condominium in Florida,” Kimmel explains, adding, “Yayo.”

Cardi seems particularly amused by the segment, waiting eagerly for Kimmel to translate each of her featured lines in the song. “Mouth still say what it wants to,” she raps. “Vagina still wet like a fat bitch.” Kimmel plays it cool, offering, “I believe in free speech and I am sexually aroused.” “No, it doesn’t mean that,” Cardi corrects him. “You ever heard that, like, big girls have better vaginas than skinny girls? They say that. And that’s what I meant.”

Kimmel does better as the segment goes on, prompting Cardi to confirm, “You’re good.” The host then recaps the song, saying, “I think what we’ve learned here is there are a lot of people who are really trying to take some of your fame by taking shots at you and you guys have had enough of it, yes?” The duo is so impressed that they agree Kimmel should join them on a future song. “Some people don’t understand our lingo and I think you would be really good at that,” Cardi says.