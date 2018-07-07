Watch Nicki Minaj’s Summery ‘Bed’ Video With Ariana Grande

Nicki Minaj has dropped her summery new video for “Bed” with Ariana Grande, featuring the two artists basking in the sun at a tropical resort.

Minaj goes into full mermaid mode in the Hype Williams-directed clip, donning green hair and a fishtail on the shore to deliver her verses from the Queen single.

In the last 30 seconds of the video, the action inexplicably and briefly jumps to a city where Minaj is seen jumping into a Lyft, only for “Bed” to return immediately back to the beach (with cameos by New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the team’s former punter Brad Wing).

The Lyft moment is either forced ad placement or, as Minaj hinted on Twitter, a harbinger for a second “Bed” video. “One more thing; there r 2 #BedVideo edits, as there were 2 directors involved. You’ll see the first today. also, it won’t be on vevo for like another 24 hours. You’ll see it on YouTube until then. I’ll prob release the other edit in a week. Idk.”

“Bed” follows Minaj’s videos for “Chun Li” and “Barbie Tingz” off Queen, arriving August 10th, and the second Minaj/Grande collaboration this summer, following the singer’s “The Light Is Coming.”