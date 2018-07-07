Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next John and Lorena Bobbitt, 25 Years Post-Castration Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Nicki Minaj’s Summery ‘Bed’ Video With Ariana Grande

Rapper transforms into mermaid for latest ‘Queen’ visual

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nicki Minaj has dropped her summery new video for “Bed” with Ariana Grande, featuring the two artists basking in the sun at a tropical resort.

Minaj goes into full mermaid mode in the Hype Williams-directed clip, donning green hair and a fishtail on the shore to deliver her verses from the Queen single.

In the last 30 seconds of the video, the action inexplicably and briefly jumps to a city where Minaj is seen jumping into a Lyft, only for “Bed” to return immediately back to the beach (with cameos by New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the team’s former punter Brad Wing).

The Lyft moment is either forced ad placement or, as Minaj hinted on Twitter, a harbinger for a second “Bed” video. “One more thing; there r 2 #BedVideo edits, as there were 2 directors involved. You’ll see the first today. also, it won’t be on vevo for like another 24 hours. You’ll see it on YouTube until then. I’ll prob release the other edit in a week. Idk.”

“Bed” follows Minaj’s videos for “Chun Li” and “Barbie Tingz” off Queen, arriving August 10th, and the second Minaj/Grande collaboration this summer, following the singer’s “The Light Is Coming.”

In This Article: Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad