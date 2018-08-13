Watch Nicki Minaj’s Sexy, Desert-Set Video for ‘Ganja Burn’

Nicki Minaj stars in a desert epic for her “Ganja Burn” video. The rapper released her long-anticipated album Queen on Friday.

The clip begins with a title card setting the tone of the video. “Once upon a time, in a world unknown … there lived a queen, the Generous Queen,” she begins. From there, it explains that her enemies had banded together to overthrow her. “She decided to allow them an easy victory. She advised her army to do and say nothing. They slaughtered her village.” After he “deep sleep,” she returns the favor and slaughters her enemies.

The Mert & Marcus-directed clip continues with Minaj in the desert wandering, posing and dancing alone. She surveys a skull at one point and is later joined by a dancing army of men who circle her while also surrounded by fire.

Over the weekend, Minaj tweeted that she wanted to update the hook on the song because she hated how “low” she had made it. She also revealed a typo with the final tracklist, noting that she had been so “sleep deprived” when she wrote it that she had called it “Ganja Burns” instead of “Ganja Burn,” as it was originally intended to be called.