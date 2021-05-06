Watch a Nostalgic New Video for Tom Petty’s ‘Drivin’ Down to Georgia’

A new video has been created for the 1992 Tom Petty deep cut “Drivin’ Down to Georgia,” which was released last year on the box set Wildflowers & All the Rest and appears on the new single disc collection Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions).

Directed by Alison Tavel, the video features archival footage shot by Heartbreakers bassist Ron Blair and Martyn Atkins, who directed the 1999 Heartbreakers concert film High Grass Dogs, Live from the Fillmore. “More nostalgic for the South than anything else,” reads a press release, “the performance restates Thomas Wolfe’s warning: ‘You can’t go home again.'”

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers first played “Drivin’ Down to Georgia” during a March 4th, 1992 show in Oslo, Norway. It was cut in the studio during the Wildflowers sessions, but ultimately placed in the vault. A version from a 1993 hometown show in Gainesville, Florida, was released on the 2009 Live Anthology collection, but the studio cut wasn’t heard until the release of Wildflowers & All the Rest last year.

The Heartbreakers haven’t played together in public since Petty’s death in 2017. But there’s been talk of a special Wildflowers show with guest singers. “I would consider it at some point in the future only because I had a couple of conversations with Tom where he put forth the idea of a Wildflowers theater tour,” Mike Campbell told Rolling Stone last year. “I’m not ready emotionally to have the Heartbreakers in a room and go ‘1, 2, 3, 4’ and look around and Tom’s not there. I’m sorry. I need to grieve a little more to get to that point in time, but I’m not against the idea. I do miss the guys, but Tom left a huge hole in the band.”

“It would have to be almost a voice from beyond, almost like, ‘Guys, do this for me,’” he continued. “If I got that message, I would present it to the other guys. But it hasn’t been that long. We’re still grieving very deeply. It’s a big loss.”