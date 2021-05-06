 Watch a Nostalgic New Video for Tom Petty's 'Drivin' Down to Georgia' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Nine Inch Nails and Health Team Up for New Song 'Isn't Everyone'
Home Music Music News

Watch a Nostalgic New Video for Tom Petty’s ‘Drivin’ Down to Georgia’

1992 song appears on the 2020 box set Wildflowers & All the Rest

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All

A new video has been created for the 1992 Tom Petty deep cut “Drivin’ Down to Georgia,” which was released last year on the box set Wildflowers & All the Rest and appears on the new single disc collection Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions).

Directed by Alison Tavel, the video features archival footage shot by Heartbreakers bassist Ron Blair and Martyn Atkins, who directed the 1999 Heartbreakers concert film High Grass Dogs, Live from the Fillmore. “More nostalgic for the South than anything else,” reads a press release, “the performance restates Thomas Wolfe’s warning: ‘You can’t go home again.'”

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers first played “Drivin’ Down to Georgia” during a March 4th, 1992 show in Oslo, Norway. It was cut in the studio during the Wildflowers sessions, but ultimately placed in the vault. A version from a 1993 hometown show in Gainesville, Florida, was released on the 2009 Live Anthology collection, but the studio cut wasn’t heard until the release of Wildflowers & All the Rest last year.

Related Stories

Watch Spoon Tear Through Tom Petty's 'Breakdown,' 'A Face in the Crowd'
Watch a Scenic New Video for Tom Petty's 'Wildflowers' Rarity 'You Saw Me Comin''

Related Stories

celebrity weed
High Goods: Celebrities in the Weed Business
100 Best Sitcoms of All Time

The Heartbreakers haven’t played together in public since Petty’s death in 2017. But there’s been talk of a special Wildflowers show with guest singers. “I would consider it at some point in the future only because I had a couple of conversations with Tom where he put forth the idea of a Wildflowers theater tour,” Mike Campbell told Rolling Stone last year. “I’m not ready emotionally to have the Heartbreakers in a room and go ‘1, 2, 3, 4’ and look around and Tom’s not there. I’m sorry. I need to grieve a little more to get to that point in time, but I’m not against the idea. I do miss the guys, but Tom left a huge hole in the band.”

“It would have to be almost a voice from beyond, almost like, ‘Guys, do this for me,’” he continued. “If I got that message, I would present it to the other guys. But it hasn’t been that long. We’re still grieving very deeply. It’s a big loss.”

In This Article: Tom Petty, Wildflowers

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.