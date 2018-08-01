Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Watch Lori McKenna's Plaintive Acoustic 'Lot Behind St. Mary's' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Neko Case, Mark Lanegan Flaunt Animated Genitals in New Music Video

“Curse of the I-5 Corridor” appears on Case’s seventh solo LP ‘Hell-On’

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
neko case mark lanegan video

Neko Case's and Mark Lanegan's genitals share a corn dog in her bizarre, NSFW animated video for "Curse of the I-5 Corridor."

Neko Case’s anthropomorphic, animated genitals enjoy a corndog with Mark Lanegan’s top hat-adorned penis in the new video for “Curse of the I-5 Corridor.” The song appears on Case’s seventh solo LP Hell-On, which Rolling Stone named one of the 50 Best Albums of 2018 So Far.

The comedic clip opens with Case and Lanegan undressing in a bedroom to bare their animated saggy, hairy chests. The Screaming Trees singer shows her his cartoon erection. The pair kiss and lay in bed while their private parts dip a corn dog into a cup of mustard.

The New Pornographers vocalist recently spoke to Rolling Stone about the song’s themes of innocence and maturation. “It’s about getting into the groove of becoming a human with zero guidance and missed opportunities, based on being completely unprepared and feral, basically,” she said. “And it’s about that cliché that you can never go home.”

Case has sporadic tour dates booked throughout the year. Her next show is August 20th in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

In This Article: Mark Lanegan, Neko Case

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad