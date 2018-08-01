Watch Neko Case, Mark Lanegan Flaunt Animated Genitals in New Music Video

Neko Case’s anthropomorphic, animated genitals enjoy a corndog with Mark Lanegan’s top hat-adorned penis in the new video for “Curse of the I-5 Corridor.” The song appears on Case’s seventh solo LP Hell-On, which Rolling Stone named one of the 50 Best Albums of 2018 So Far.

The comedic clip opens with Case and Lanegan undressing in a bedroom to bare their animated saggy, hairy chests. The Screaming Trees singer shows her his cartoon erection. The pair kiss and lay in bed while their private parts dip a corn dog into a cup of mustard.

The New Pornographers vocalist recently spoke to Rolling Stone about the song’s themes of innocence and maturation. “It’s about getting into the groove of becoming a human with zero guidance and missed opportunities, based on being completely unprepared and feral, basically,” she said. “And it’s about that cliché that you can never go home.”

Case has sporadic tour dates booked throughout the year. Her next show is August 20th in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.