Watch Neil Young’s Rarity-Packed Fireside Session

Neil Young’s plans to tour North American arenas with Crazy Horse may be on hold for that moment, but he isn’t letting that stop him from playing music for his fans.

Young just posted an incredible six-song acoustic set on the Neil Young Archives. The Fireside Session show was directed by his wife, actress Daryl Hannah, at the home they share in Telluride, Colorado. Click here to check it out.

“I hope you’re doing well,” he said after opening the show with an outdoor performance of “Sugar Mountain” near a fire. “And I hope everything is OK in your house and I hope you have a place to be where you’re with your loved ones.”

The show takes place all over the house and is packed with rarities, including the first performance of the Hawkes & Doves deep cut “Little Wing” since 1977 — the only time he’s done it without his short-lived band the Ducks. He also plays the Homegrown tune “Love Art Blues” for the first time since 2008, along with fan favorites “Tell Me Why,” “Razor Love” and the On the Beach classic “Vampire Blues.” The latter song has been done several times with Promise of the Real over the past few years, but this is the first solo rendition since 1974.

“Happy to have you hang with us for a little while,” Young and Hannah wrote on the Neil Young Archives. “It’s pretty rough around the edges, as any down-home/low tech slow interwebs production could be. … Hope you enjoy. Take care. Sending love and we’ll try to keep ’em coming.”

It’s unclear when the next Fireside Session show is coming, but Young and Hannah said they hope to make it an ongoing series.