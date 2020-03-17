Watch Neil Young Play ‘Heart of Gold’ at Digital Bernie Sanders Rally

Neil Young appeared at a digital campaign rally for Bernie Sanders on Monday evening where he played his 1972 classic “Heart of Gold” live from the home in Telluride, Colorado, that he shares with wife, actress Daryl Hannah. “We are here for you Bernie,” he said after playing the song. “We support you 100%.”

“Thank you for your compassion and your vision and your consistency and your leadership,” Hannah chimed in. “Don’t forget to vote tomorrow everybody.”

“Your focus and the soul of what you’re behind is so great,” Young said before signing off. “We can do this whole thing we’ve got to do. And for all you families out there in your own homes watching this and hanging out with us, lots of love. We’re with you. We really are with you. And now for President Bernie Sanders.”

The Vermont senator and Democratic presidential hopeful then appeared on the screen and thanked everyone who participated in the digital rally, including My Morning Jacket frontman, Jim James who kicked it off.

“Let me say special words of thanks to Neil Young and Daryl Hannah,” said Sanders. “Neil is clearly one of the most outstanding musicians in the entire world. We thank him so much for his longtime support for our campaign and for his contributions to the progressive movement. I say the same for Daryl, who has also been a strong progressive for so many years.”

The coronavirus has temporarily curtailed Young’s touring plans for 2020, but yesterday he announced that he was going to start broadcasting shows from his home live on the Neil Young Archives website. “It will be a down-home production,” he wrote, “a few songs, a little time together.”