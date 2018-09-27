Watch Neil Young Perform New Love Song ‘Eternity’

Neil Young played the first show of his two-night stand at Port Chester New York’s Capitol Theater on Wednesday. Midway through, he broke out a new song called “Eternity.” “The first time we played this we played it on a train,” he said. “We don’t have a train, but we’re going to try and do it without it.”

He performed “Eternity” for the first time on Sunday evening at the Outlaw Musical Festival in Saratoga Springs, New York. It’s a light, breezy tune about the joys of sharing a house with your true love that Young sang from behind a Wurlitzer electric piano alongside his backing group Promise of the Real. “Woke up this morning in a house of love,” Young sings. “Oh fortunate me/I hope I’m living in a house of love/For eternity.” (Like many songs Young has written in recent years, it seems likely that this one was inspired by his relationship with Daryl Hannah.)

The rest of the show was heavy on classics like “Cortez The Killer,” “Harvest Moon,” Cinnamon Girl” and “Rockin’ In The Free World,” though he opened with the 1982 deep cut “Like An Inca” that he stretched out for over 20 minutes. Young plays another show tonight at the Capitol Theater with Promise of the Real before heading over to Upper Darby, Philadelphia for a par of solo acoustic gigs at the Tower Theater. It’s part of Young’s new tradition of playing theater dates in short bursts every few months as opposed to a standard tour.

Young’s public calendar is completely clear after the Philly shows next week, but Promise of the Real frontman Lukas Nelson has a busy tour schedule of his own. He also plays the role of Lady Gaga’s guitarist in the upcoming movie A Star Is Born and contributed heavily to the soundtrack.