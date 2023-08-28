Meet ‘The Lost Boys’: Here’s How to Watch the NCT 127 Documentary on Hulu for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

K-pop stars NCT 127 are giving fans an up-close-and-personal look in their lives with the debut of NCT 127: The Lost Boys, a new Hulu documentary due out August 30.

The four-part series — streaming exclusively on Hulu.com — chronicles the boy band’s rise to fame, from their debut in 2016 to their most recent world tour. In a press release, Hulu says the members will “sit down to talk about their childhood experiences growing up in various cities around the world, as well as their feelings about their international success and the unexpected difficulties they have faced along the way.”

All nine members of NCT 127 are featured in the documentary: Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Haechan, Doyoung and Johnny. Hulu says each episode will focus on 2-3 members of the group, as they share about their own personal experiences within the industry, their participation in the NCT sub-units, and their hopes for the future. These are all brand-new interviews that were conducted especially for the documentary.

You can watch NCT 127: The Lost Boys online through Hulu.com and the Hulu app, which lets you watch the NCT 127 documentary on your smart TV, tablet and phone. Hulu has a 30-day free trial right now that you can use to stream the NCT docuseries online for free.

NCT 127: The Lost Boys is a four-part series that will release two episodes per week from August 30 through September 6.

The Hulu show comes on the heels of the group’s latest album, 2 Baddies, which was released in September 2022 and debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 charts.